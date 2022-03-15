$122.19 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $122.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.85 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $106.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $540.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $559.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $698.87 million, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $778.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.05. 1,571,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,376. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

