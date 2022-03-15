$123.30 Million in Sales Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FRGet Rating) to announce $123.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.23 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $116.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $508.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.47 million to $515.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $559.99 million, with estimates ranging from $513.71 million to $599.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,831 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,094 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,616,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,306,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,506,000 after purchasing an additional 810,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after purchasing an additional 648,310 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,975. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

