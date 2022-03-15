$143.39 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) to announce $143.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.04 million and the lowest is $136.80 million. Universal Display posted sales of $134.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $639.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $636.50 million to $644.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $743.72 million, with estimates ranging from $711.60 million to $776.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

OLED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.56.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $146.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $128.21 and a 12-month high of $246.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 34.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth $167,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 12.2% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 166,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,488,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 196.2% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

