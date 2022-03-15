$15.85 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) will announce $15.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.52 million to $16.80 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $14.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $80.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.58 million to $99.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $81.33 million, with estimates ranging from $64.56 million to $123.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,772,000 after acquiring an additional 583,752 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $36,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $25,201,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $18,500,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.26. 40,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,441. The firm has a market cap of $691.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

