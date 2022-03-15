1,604 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in FedEx by 308.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after buying an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FedEx by 5,753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 742,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Stephens raised their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.23.

FDX stock opened at $211.13 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.80 and a 200 day moving average of $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

