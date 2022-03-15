$17.98 Million in Sales Expected for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) will post sales of $17.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.16 million and the lowest is $16.80 million. AFC Gamma reported sales of $4.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 283.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year sales of $86.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.46 million to $102.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $183.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AFC Gamma.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 55.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.39.

Shares of AFC Gamma stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,571. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. AFC Gamma has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.90 million and a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.