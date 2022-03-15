$183.55 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) will report $183.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.21 million and the lowest is $171.50 million. Repligen posted sales of $142.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $820.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $828.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $946.77 million, with estimates ranging from $894.20 million to $990.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.63.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGEN opened at $165.30 on Tuesday. Repligen has a 52 week low of $156.27 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

