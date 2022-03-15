18,333 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after purchasing an additional 661,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,898,000 after acquiring an additional 362,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 498,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 360,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $1,852,350. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.