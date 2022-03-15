$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) will announce $2.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.08. CDW posted earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $10.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $167.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.25 and its 200 day moving average is $189.18. CDW has a 12 month low of $154.53 and a 12 month high of $208.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. American National Bank lifted its stake in CDW by 610.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

