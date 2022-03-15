$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FLGet Rating) will post sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FL. Barclays lowered Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Argus downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Williams Capital upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,008,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.27. 3,274,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,242. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.