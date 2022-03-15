$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FL. Barclays lowered Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Argus downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Williams Capital upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,008,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.27. 3,274,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,242. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

