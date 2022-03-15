-$2.43 EPS Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.25). American Airlines Group reported earnings per share of ($4.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.
On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Airlines Group.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,222,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. 3,665,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,278,340. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.59.
American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
