-$2.43 EPS Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.25). American Airlines Group reported earnings per share of ($4.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,222,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. 3,665,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,278,340. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

