$257.68 Million in Sales Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) to announce $257.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.37 million and the lowest is $257.00 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $219.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on BLKB shares. TheStreet lowered Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,052. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.08. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $33,174,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,427,000 after buying an additional 284,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $7,851,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

