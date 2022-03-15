$28.84 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) will post $28.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.70 million and the lowest is $25.90 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $28.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $96.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.70 million to $99.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $122.11 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $138.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

BLDP opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 15.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.