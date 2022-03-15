$3.08 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) to report $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.26 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $13.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.62 billion to $15.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $83.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,434. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average of $92.95. State Street has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

