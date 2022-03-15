$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.80 billion and the lowest is $2.78 billion. The Blackstone Group reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $13.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.96 billion to $15.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $71.34 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

