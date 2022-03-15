$301.75 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) will post sales of $301.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $302.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.30 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $279.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after purchasing an additional 31,833 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in EnPro Industries by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NPO stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $79.80 and a twelve month high of $117.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

