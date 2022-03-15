$309.00 Million in Sales Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) will report sales of $309.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $319.00 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $256.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $318.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 5.1% during the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

JJSF traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $156.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,313. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.63%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

