$345.69 Million in Sales Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) will report $345.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $330.47 million and the highest is $365.60 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $416.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECPG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.37. 7,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,361 shares of company stock worth $5,578,800. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 350.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,023,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group (Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.