$422.27 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) to report $422.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $407.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.90 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $426.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 56.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 227,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,564. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $59.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.16%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

