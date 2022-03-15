4,241 Shares in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.3% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 72,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 14.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Icahn Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -372.09%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

