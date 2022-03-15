$473.32 Million in Sales Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) will announce $473.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $476.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $468.89 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $425.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.58. 640,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,836. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $141.03 and a 1-year high of $231.63.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $494,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $929,814.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,320 shares of company stock worth $4,405,125 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.