536 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 536 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $411.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $491.59 and its 200 day moving average is $581.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

