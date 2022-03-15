$551.20 Million in Sales Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) to report sales of $551.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $535.90 million to $565.20 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $337.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAL opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.23. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $124.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

