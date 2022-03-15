$6.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.15 billion. Lennar reported sales of $5.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $32.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.55 billion to $33.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.88 billion to $35.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.28. 123,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,332. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $79.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 1,556.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

