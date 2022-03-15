$65.45 Million in Sales Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) will post $65.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.90 million and the highest is $85.00 million. Amyris posted sales of $176.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $375.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.70 million to $412.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $551.66 million, with estimates ranging from $457.43 million to $682.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

