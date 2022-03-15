66,932 Shares in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.18% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 38,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter.

BSMP opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

