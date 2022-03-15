$74.98 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $74.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.95 million to $77.20 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $68.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $314.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $293.12 million to $325.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $333.13 million, with estimates ranging from $307.80 million to $350.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

CPSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,632. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $486.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $41,856.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,459 shares of company stock worth $228,889 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.