$84.11 Million in Sales Expected for Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) to post $84.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.00 million. Charah Solutions reported sales of $65.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full year sales of $283.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $285.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $338.50 million, with estimates ranging from $332.70 million to $344.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charah Solutions.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

CHRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CHRA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 153,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.18. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000.

About Charah Solutions (Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.