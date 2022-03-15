853 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Purchased by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,863,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.31. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $71.29 and a 52 week high of $88.85.

