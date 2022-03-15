8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of 8X8 worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 14.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $37,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $416,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

