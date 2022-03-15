9,086 Shares in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Purchased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Veritone during the third quarter worth about $69,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 104,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Veritone, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

