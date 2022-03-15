9,500 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Acquired by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516,305 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 3,317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,301 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,892 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

