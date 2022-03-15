ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) is Hudson Value Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. ABB accounts for 2.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABB opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABB. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. HSBC cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

