AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 274,741 shares of company stock worth $37,198,136. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

ABBV opened at $152.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.87. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $152.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $269.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.