Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Short Interest Update

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 314,100 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 244,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
ABCM stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.49. Abcam has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $24.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
