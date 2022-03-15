Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Short Interest Update

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 314,100 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 244,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

ABCM stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.49. Abcam has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Get Abcam alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abcam by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 87,234 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Abcam by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,247,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.