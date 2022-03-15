ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ABM Industries' shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period, partly due to earnings beat in the past four quarters. The company's comprehensive transformational initiative called 2020 Vision should help it attain long-term profitable growth through an industry-based go-to-market approach. Multi-year comprehensive strategic plan, ELEVATE is expected to significantly accelerate the company’s organic growth, improve its strategic and comprehensive positioning and reinforce profitability. ABM has a consistent track record of dividend payment. However, ABM Industries continues to grapple with a challenging labor environment. While the economy continues to create new jobs despite the low jobless rate, a tight labor market is compelling companies like ABM Industries to pay higher to attract and retain employees.”

ABM has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.22.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,428,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,858,000 after purchasing an additional 369,857 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 974,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

