Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Absolute Software.
Several research firms have issued reports on ABST. Raymond James cut their price objective on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities upgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absolute Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.
Absolute Software stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,930. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $387.84 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.93. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $16.22.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.59%.
About Absolute Software (Get Rating)
Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Absolute Software (ABST)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absolute Software (ABST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.