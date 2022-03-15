Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acasti Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.80. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55.
About Acasti Pharma (Get Rating)
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
