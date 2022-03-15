Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acasti Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.80. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 75,309 shares during the period. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

