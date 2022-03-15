Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) is one of 249 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Achilles Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Achilles Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60 Achilles Therapeutics Competitors 1462 5351 11098 202 2.55

Achilles Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 616.31%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 112.85%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -22.27% -20.25% Achilles Therapeutics Competitors -2,259.23% -75.40% -28.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A -$61.10 million -0.29 Achilles Therapeutics Competitors $728.18 million $115.25 million -0.12

Achilles Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Achilles Therapeutics. Achilles Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

