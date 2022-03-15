AcuityAds Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:ATY)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AcuityAds in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for AcuityAds’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.21.

Shares of ATY stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.51 million and a PE ratio of 15.53. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AcuityAds by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 231,200 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the third quarter worth about $6,981,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the third quarter worth about $2,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

