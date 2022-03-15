AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcuityAds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.21.

Shares of NYSE ATY opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.51 million and a P/E ratio of 15.53. AcuityAds has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $16.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

AcuityAds ( NYSE:ATY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $838,000. 18.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

