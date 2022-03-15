Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.
NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a market cap of $284.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.09. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $6.86.
In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $51,128.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429. Company insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
