Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,330. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $270.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.09. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,643,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,629 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,109,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.