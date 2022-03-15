Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Addex Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Addex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. 924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737. Addex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.84.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addex Therapeutics (ADXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.