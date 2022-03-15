adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target Cut to €315.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €340.00 ($373.63) to €315.00 ($346.15) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of adidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.75.
Shares of ADDYY opened at $112.31 on Friday. adidas has a 52 week low of $93.86 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66.
About adidas (Get Rating)
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
