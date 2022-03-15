adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target Cut to €315.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €340.00 ($373.63) to €315.00 ($346.15) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of adidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.75.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $112.31 on Friday. adidas has a 52 week low of $93.86 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in adidas by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 54,423 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

