Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.16.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $148,460,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at $86,624,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $44,758,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 101.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,693,000 after acquiring an additional 152,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 152,169 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $5.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.27. The company had a trading volume of 813,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,500. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $177.22 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

About Advance Auto Parts (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.