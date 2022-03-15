AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Short Interest Update

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the February 13th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMPX. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AEA-Bridges Impact by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IMPX opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. AEA-Bridges Impact has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

