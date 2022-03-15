AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) VP Melissa Ann Brown Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AeroVironment stock opened at $73.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $128.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,452.85 and a beta of 0.28.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

