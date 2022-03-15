AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerSale updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. AerSale has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AerSale by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 133,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AerSale by 3,808.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 79,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AerSale by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AerSale by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 26,041 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

