Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a hold rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.44.

Affirm stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. Affirm has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $176.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.71.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

